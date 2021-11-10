Tom E. Foust Nov 10, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom E. FoustJune 6, 1956 — Nov. 7, 2021COLLEGE PLACE - Tom Eugene Foust, 65, died Nov. 7, 2021, at home.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tom Eugene Foust Arrangement Walla Walla Funeral Home Pend Place Read more: Willis Vance Orchard Nov 7, 2021 Karen L. Taylor Nov 7, 2021 Barbara Louise Parker Nov 7, 2021 DON'T MISS COVID-19 Coverage Walla Walla: Census 2020 See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Sale Holiday Gift Sale Sale Walla Walla Handcraft Holiday Gifts Professional Full service contractor Sean Home Located across from Sharpstein Bedrooms: 3Bathrooms: 1.5 ALL CLASSIFIEDS