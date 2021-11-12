Tom E. Foust
June 6, 1956 — November 7, 2021
Tom Foust passed away unexpectedly the morning of November 7, 2021, while on a run. He was 65.
Tom was born in Walla Walla on June 6, 1956, to Eugene and Laura Foust. He graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1974. In 1976 he earned his AA degree from WWCC.
Tom met the love of his life, Lynn Ayres, in 1972. They married on October 7, 1978, and welcomed their only child, Kyle, in 1990.
Tom was employed by Louisiana-Pacific for many years and spent the remainder of his career at Ferrellgas, retiring in 2010. Tom and Kyle also raised cattle on the family ranch in Starbuck until 2017.
Tom was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and four wheeling in the mountains. His greatest joy was spending time with family and friends exploring new areas to have fun and make memories.
Tom is survived by Lynn, his wife of 43 years; their son, Kyle (Presley) and grandson Ryder of College Place. Tom is also survived by his mother, Laura Foust of Walla Walla; and his sister, Tami Warren (Gary) of Coeur ‘d Alene, ID. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Foust; and sister, Judy Baker.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021, from 3:00PM until 6:00PM. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery of Walla Walla. Memorial contributions may be made to Helpline Walla Walla or Christian Aid Center through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.