Tina Newton Hector
— September 4, 2021
Tina Newton Hector, died September 4, 2021, in Walla Walla. She was born and raised in Stratford, California, she attended Cal Poly (San Luis Obispo, CA) graduating in 1969. It was there that she met and married Larry Lee Hector of Walla Walla and they eventually made their home in Washington. They had two children, Fredrick Hector and Sarah Hector Parker and multiple grandchildren from whom she received great joy. She taught in local schools for 26 years and relished her work. One of her favorite sayings was “to teach is to touch a life forever.”.
In her memory a scholarship has been established in her name at Prescott Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 225, Prescott, WA. 99348. If you would like to donate to this Scholarship please make the checks out to: Prescott Memorial Scholarship and place Tina’s name on the check and send to the above address.