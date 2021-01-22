Timothy Sullivan
January 5, 2021
Timothy (Tim) Sullivan died from cancer on the morning of January 5, 2021. He was 68.
He is survived by a brother, sister, three children and a grandson that he always looked forward to seeing new pictures of.
He fell in love with Walla Walla when he attended Whitman College and was a proud member of their alumni. He worked for Associated Appraisers. My dad also loved golf and being a member of the local Country Club was by far his favorite social aspect in his life. He had a passion for football and remained a loyal fan of the Seahawks since their creation. Watching them play was one of the last things he did in comfort. He had a big heart and will be missed by friends and family alike.