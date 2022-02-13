Timothy Michael Peterson
August 19, 1971 — January 29, 2022
Timothy Michael Peterson, passed away unexpectedly on January 29, 2022, in Long Beach, California. He was born on August 19, 1971, in Sue Saint Marie, Michigan. The family traveled while in the Air Force and landed outside of Spokane, Washington at Fairchild Airforce Base. His parents divorced then he lived with his mother. After his mother got her college degree they moved to Walla Walla and that is where Tim grew up.
Tim went to Walla Walla High School, and then Alps for a while but school was not his thing. When Tim was in middle school, he was into break dancing and was very good at it. That was something he enjoyed doing until he got into rock and roll. Tim loved to rock out with his friends playing the guitar, and keyboards. When he grew up, he got a job as a line cook and that was all it took. He loved and excelled in cooking. He would love to create new dishes using all the spices that he could get his hands on. We were always his guinea pigs but it was so good nobody minded.
Timothy is preceded in death by his grandmother, Joyce Jones (Spokane); then by his mother, Barbara Jones (Walla Walla). He is survived first and foremost by his daughter, Krystal Peterson (Walla Walla). His brother, Terry Peterson (Florida); his sister, Tracy Peterson (Richland); his father, Edgar Jones and wife (Cindy) Walla Walla; his nieces, Kirsten, Allison, Kaitlyn, and Jillian; then his nephews, Joshua and Ashton; and all of his nieces and nephew’s children. Tim was a good son, brother, uncle, father, and friend.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Tim on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm at the Rose Garden Center in Pioneer Park Walla Walla. This will be a potluck and very informal so bring some memories and good food. Let’s rejoice Tim is no longer fighting his demons and can rest in peace with his mother in Heaven looking down on us.