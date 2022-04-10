Timothy Edward Gascon
March 29, 1968 — April 5, 2022
Timothy Edward Gascon, 54, lifelong resident of Walla Walla, born on March 29, 1968, passed away on April 5, 2022, as a result of a heart attack.
He was the son of Joan Gascon, stepson of Snan Chindavat and the eldest of three children; brother to Mark and Aaron. He is survived by his mother, stepfather, brothers, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins - and his life partner, Tiara Lee Erb Missler.
Tim was a tinkerer and enjoyed working on anything with a motor, especially cars - both as a job and a past-time.
He will be greatly missed by family, friends and all who knew him.