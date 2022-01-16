Thomas Steve Chadek
September 8, 1934 — December 28, 2021
He was born to George and Claire Chadek in Iowa City, Iowa, the youngest of six children, Jim (Ruth), George (Shirley), Ed (Margaret), Pauline Anthony (Maurice), Larry Chadek.
Moving to Walla Walla when he was 7 years old. Attending St. Patrick’s School from grades 2nd - graduating from 12th grade. He was an Alter-boy at both St. Patrick’s and St. Francis Church. Later becoming a member of the Knight’s of Columbus and member of The Walla Walla Elks. He met his wife, Gloria (Knudson) Chadek, at a dance held at Jefferson field house in 1954. They were married on January 15, 1955. He claimed he knew he would be marrying her as he walked up and asked her to dance their first dance, The Tennessee Waltz.
They had four children together, Patti Townsend (deceased husband Dennis), Rose Perry, Becky Donovan (Kevin), Steve Chadek (Barbara); 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Steve was an Army veteran, worked at Mobile gas station before started his career at Washington State Penitentiary where he was also Union President. He was a member of the Washington State Patrol Swat Team. Retiring at the age of 56 to become a “Snowbird”. While home during summer months he was volunteer Firefighter for District #8 in Dixie. Fighting fires along side his daughter Patti, her husband and their four sons. Steve had coached Little League and basketball for quite a few years along side of Peter Herman. Coaching his son’s little league team was something he said he was very proud of.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria; their four children, 13 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren, number of nieces and nephews.
A special Thank You to all the caregivers at Regency at the Park here in Walla Walla. A memorial service will be held at a later time.