Thomas Pautler, MD Jan 30, 2022

Thomas Pautler, MDMay 7, 1942 — Jan. 5, 2022Thomas Pautler, MD, died Jan. 5, 2022.View full obituary on line at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/seattle-wa/thomas-pautler-10520583