Thomas N. Turnbow
Feb. 20, 1930 — Dec. 30, 2020
Thomas N. Turnbow, passed away at home on December 30, 2020, at the age of 90. Tom was born February 20, 1930, in Walla Walla, to his parents Neal and Helen (Teal) Turnbow. Tom graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1949. He met the love of his life, Marie Short of Canada in Bellingham, when he was stationed at Whidbey Island. They married in 1952, had their first daughter Sherry in 1954 and 2 years later, in 1956, daughter Sandy. After his discharge from the service in 1954 they returned to Walla Walla to raise their family. Tom went to work for the WW District Corps of Engineers and after 36 years of service, retired in 1986.
Tom is survived by daughter, Sandy Turnbow of Walla Walla; granddaughters, Brooke Turnbow of Walla Walla, and Courtney (Pete) Lillegard of Stanfield OR; great-grandsons, Landon Turnbow of Walla Walla and Colt Lillegard of Stanfield. He was preceded in death by parents, Neal and Helen Turnbow; wife, Marie in 2012; and daughter, Sherry in 2015.
From running the rapids of Hells Canyon, to mushroom hunting in the mountains, Tom loved the outdoors. He held a chain saw in his younger years but traded that for a fishing pole later in life. He could really hook those fish. When you’re trolling or reeling, please take in the view, because he filled our hearts with memories and a bucket of fish too. Tom always cared deeply about his family and friends. He will be missed by many.
At his request there will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tri-State Steelheaders, WW Community Hospice or Blue Mountain Humane Society through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St. Walla Walla, WA 99362.