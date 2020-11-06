Thomas Lee Quaresma
April 5, 1946 — September 29, 2020
Thomas Lee Quaresma, born April, 5, 1946, in Walla Walla, where he attended school.
After graduation from high school attended Central Washington State College.
He married Ginger Gallant, August 26, 1967, in Burien, WA. After college graduation in 1968 he was employed as a teacher with the Prosser School District for 30 years. Member of the Prosser Central Christian and Covenant Presbyterian Churches.
Survived by wife, Ginger; daughter, Tiffany (David) Nevala; grandson, Jackson; sister, Shirley Towns; brother, Jerry; cousins, nieces, nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; nephew, John; and grandson, Gabriel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Covenant Presbyterian Church or Youth Funds.