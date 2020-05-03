Thomas L. Nash
May 17, 1950 — March 8, 2020
Thomas L. Nash (Tom), born in Walla Walla on May 17, 1950, to John and Angie Perri Nash, died of natural causes on March 8, 2020, in Tempe, Arizona.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerry. He is survived by his brother, Don (Blanch); and nieces and nephew, Donna Nash, Susan Coffey (James) and Marc Nash of San Antonio, Texas, and Linda Nash of Leander, Texas.
Tom had many friends in the Walla Walla area and his sharp wit and sense of humor will be missed by all. Due to the COVID-19 situation, no memorial service is planned at this time. Private internment at Mt. View Cemetery in Walla Walla.