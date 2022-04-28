Thomas K. Gill
December 26, 1935 — April 25, 2022
Thomas K. Gill was born the third child of Kenneth and Evelyn Gill on December 26, 1935, in McAllen, Texas. They moved around a bit – mostly on the Oregon coast. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Lincoln City, Oregon. Along the way, they lived in Sandy, Oregon for a while. This is important! Tom went into the Air Force and was stationed at Altus, Oklahoma. There he met Ellen Kenney. Ellen and Tom dated for a while and then got married in June, 1961. In 1962, Patrick was born to Tom and Ellen, followed by Brian in 1968. Tom was stationed at many Air Force bases in his career, including Japan, Altus AFB in Oklahoma, Vandenberg AFB in California, Thule Greenland, Keesler AFB in Mississippi, Walla Walla, Lajes Field in the Azores, Vandenberg AFB in California (again), Thailand, and finally Tinker AFB in Oklahoma. Ellen and the boys went with him when they could. Tom finally retired from the Air Force in 1976, ending up in Walla Walla. Tom enjoyed bowling, golfing, genealogy, was a master pinochle player and worked for the City of Walla Walla Water Department, retiring in 2000. When Ellen passed away in 2008, Tom was devastated. He eventually ended up in a pew behind Jean Mills at the Grace United Methodist Church and she thought she heard the voice of an angel. Tom and Jean talked a lot and found out that they both lived in Sandy, Oregon at almost the same time! Oh tricky fate! Tom and Jean married in 2011. Jean got Tom into bunco, bingo, RVing and going on cruises.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Evelyn; his brother, Don; his sister, Genevieve; and his previous wife, Ellen. He is survived by his current wife, Jean; sister, Carolyn; sons, Patrick (Linda) and Brian (Heather); and his granddaughters, Jessica, Caitlin and Bailey; as well as Jean’s family–Linda Frisvold (Robin), Sonya, Diane, Don (Morgan) Mills and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren through Jean.
Donations to the Walla Walla VFW in lieu of flowers. A memorial to his life will be held Friday the 29th, at 2:00 pm at the Pioneer United Methodist Church on Birch St in Walla Walla.