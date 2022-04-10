Thomas John Brown
February 25, 1954 — February 13, 2022
Thomas John Brown, 67, passed away in Spokane on February 13, 2022, following complications from heart surgery. He was born February 25, 1954, in Brooklyn, NY and adopted by Jack and Ann Brown. He grew up in Cazenovia, New York and Stirling, New Jersey.
He attended Hawthorne College in New Hampshire with an emphasis in aviation, earning his commercial pilot certification. He received a Master of Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He spent 35 years in service to the Federal Government, 17 of which were spent in Germany. He retired as the Regional IT Chief from the Walla Walla Corps of Engineers. He married Susan Abbondanzo. They had two daughters and later divorced.
Tom loved all things having to do with aviation, including attending air shows, attending Embry Riddle alumni events, and visiting aviation museums. His varied interests included music. He played both the trumpet and guitar. He enjoyed theatre and concerts. He was passionate about travel and was always ready to go to the next destination or cruise vacation. Tom was an avid reader and left an extensive collection of books.
He was active in many organizations, including Toastmasters in Germany, Georgia, and Walla Walla, where he was Area Director for District 9 and president of Club 81. He served as president of the local chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) Chapter 237. He attended and participated in many conventions for both organizations.
He is remembered for his great sense of humor and endless curiosity. He was compassionate, generous and sincere in character. He attended St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Walla Walla to support his life partner, Rev. Pam Murray. He was quoted as saying, “Jesus is the best friend you’ll ever have.”
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Michael Magura. He is survived by daughters, Linda Zito (Christopher) of Boise, ID, and Christine Busler (Patrick) of Middleburg Heights, Ohio; his sister, Janet Quigley; four grandchildren: Christian, Vanessa, Luke and Shane Busler; numerous nieces and nephews, and his life-partner, Pam Murray.
A Celebration of his life will be held April 19, 2022, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 2:00 pm. Donations may be made to the Little Theatre of Walla Walla or St. Paul’s.