Thomas Edward Baumgardner
April 7, 1951 — September 16, 2021
There is no picture because Tom looked so different at different stages of his life. Picture him the way you knew him.
Thomas Edward Baumgardner was born in Walla Walla, April 7, 1951, to Evelyn (White) and Frank Baumgardner. He was graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1969 and he attended Walla Walla Community College. Tom had a wonderfully long career with Safeway—42 years! He passed away September 16, 2021, at age 70.
Tom was a kind, generous, and gentle man. He was quiet and thoughtful. He said he wasn’t much of a talker but that he was a great listener. He was stoic in his acceptance of the limitations of his MS and faced each new symptom bravely. Tom was a Christian.
Tom liked NHRA (hot rod) races and blues music. He was an accomplished photographer and enjoyed remote control cars and airplanes. He LOVED Mexican food.
Tom was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Cheryl in 2010; and step-daughter, Kimmy. He is survived by his brother, Steve in Astoria; and his sister, Karen of Walla Walla; and his special friend, Lenna.
There will be no service. Remember Tom in a way that is meaningful to you.