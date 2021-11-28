Thomas David Baumgart
Aug. 5, 1948 - Nov. 22, 2021
Thomas David Baumgart, lovingly known to all as Bummer, passed away at the Walla Walla Veterans Home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Tom was born in Walla Walla to Robert L. and Virginia M. (Bailey) Baumgart. Upon graduation from DeSales Catholic High School in 1966, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. During his tour of duty in Vietnam, he was awarded a Purple Heart for wounds received in action, and two Bronze Star Medals with the “V” device to denote heroism in ground combat. Returning to Walla Walla he worked for Van Patten Lumber Company, various beverage distributors, Frito-Lay, and retired from Key Technology, Inc. in 2008.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert (Red) Baumgart; and sister, Denise Baumgart Mann. He is survived by his brother, Paul (Lillian) Baumgart; cousin, Jim (Diana) Tuttle, wife Cathy; daughter, Brenda Baumgart (Brian Cratsenberg); son, Brian Baumgart; step-daughters, Kimberly Burns Carlson and Karen Burns Kerr; grandson, William David Cratsenberg; granddaughters, Lucy Caroline Cratsenberg, Shaylynne Paige Carlson; and mother-in-law, Shirley Cline.
The family would like to thank the nurses, CNA’s, and staff for the excellent care that he received at the Veterans Home. This difficult journey these past several years would not have been possible without the love and support of Mike Hallan, Spence Hulser, Joan Kelly, Randy Kingman, Janine Knobel, DeAnne Stewart and Tom Stewart.
Per his request, there will be a private burial.
A Celebration of his Life will be held during the hot summer months that he so enjoyed for friends and family to gather in the laughter of shared memories of this wonderful man.