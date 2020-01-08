Theresa Viola (Destito) Laurella
Sept. 18, 1925 — Jan. 5, 2020
Theresa was born in Reith, Oregon to John E. Destito and Michele “Idean” Spagnulolo. She grew up on the family farm in Walla Walla.
On August 30, 1945, she married the love of her life, Samuel “Sam” Laurella at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Walla Walla. They were happily married for 68 years until his passing in 2013.
Family was the center of Theresa’s life. She loved to cook and bake and was known by many for her Italian pastries and her perpetually full cookie jar. She also loved to work in her flower and vegetable gardens. Theresa was known in the neighborhood to have a park like yard full of various flowers, trees and roses. Every holiday of the year was an excuse for her to fill each room in the house with seasonal decorations. One of her favorite hobbies was shopping and browsing with or without her daughters. There were many group shopping trips and she always managed to find something she couldn’t live without.
Theresa volunteered for 21 years at the Providence St. Mary gift shop. She was a long-time member of the St. Ann’s Altar Society at St. Francis Church, serving as President for several years. She was active throughout her life volunteering at church and school for her girls and her community.
Theresa is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John P. Destito; her sister, Elizabeth J. (Destito) Ponti; and nephew, John S. Destito. She is survived by daughters, Toni Laurella-Smith (Tom), Rosanne Laurella-Schleer (Lee), Theresa Laurella-White (Malcolm); and two granddaughters, Laurella Ensor (Zach) and Alexandra White; she is also survived by a niece and several nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. A Cryptside service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Garden Mausoleum, Mountain View Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will follow at 12:00 noon at St. Francis Catholic Church with Deacon James Barrow officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Providence St. Mary Hospital through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 West Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
