Theresa V. Laurella

Sept. 18, 1925 —  Jan. 5, 2020

WALLA WALLA -

Theresa V. Laurella, 94, died Jan. 5, 2020, at Wheatland Village Assisted Living.

Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.

