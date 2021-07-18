Theresa Maiuri-Paris
November 19, 1925 — July 6, 2021
On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, Theresa Maiuri-Paris, loving mother of 3 sons passed away at age of 95 in Upland, CA.
Theresa was born on November 19, 1925, in Walla Walla, to Emma and Andrew Bussini. Theresa attended St. Patrick’s school. Theresa married Emilio Maiuri on December 4, 1943, in Walla Walla. Theresa was a homemaker, and a member of Saint Frances Parish. Theresa went to work at the Panatorim Cleaners then the Hub and then Schmidt’s Cleaners when her boys started school. Emilio preceded Theresa in death on August 7, 1978.
In 1979 Theresa moved to southern California with her son Edward and Marilyn family. Theresa worked part time at a local dry cleaner, she joined Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church and was continually active in church activities. She also joined the Italian Catholic Federation where she served as Treasurer for many years and volunteered for many fundraising activities throughout the Los Angeles diocese.
Theresa loved to cook Italian dinners for her family and friends, bake and decorate her special holiday cookies. She was known for her scrumptious apple pies.
In 1991, Theresa married Edward Paris of Claremont, California, they loved to Polka dance and volunteer their time. Edward preceded Theresa in death in July of 2013.
Theresa is survived by her three sons, Edward and Darla Maiuri of Upland, California, Jerry Maiuri of West Richland, Don and Jerri Maiuri of Walla Walla;. sister, Joann and Gary Carter of Richland, WA; and brother, Art Bussini of Walla Walla; several grand children, Davina Donathon of Eugene, OR, Brian Maiuri of New York, Sean Maiuri of California, Jeanna Maiuri-Pfeiffer of California, Matt Marsh of California, Jeff Marsh of Nevada, Mindy Aguilera of California, Steve and Natalie Maiuri of Richland, WA, Travis and Marissa of Walla Walla, Tara Maiuri of Walla Walla, Brandi Pelham of Portland, OR. Theresa had 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, and 10 nieces and nephews. Family members who preceded Theresa in death were son, Steven Maiuri of Walla Walla; granddaughter, Jennifer Davis of Richland, WA; daughter-in-law, Debbie Maiuri of West Richland, WA; and her sister, Doris Strain of Richland, WA.
Viewing and visitation will be Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 2pm-6pm at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, July 22, 2021, 10:00 AM, at St. Francis Catholic Church, with an Interment to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Francis Catholic Church or the Alzheimer’s Association through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home.
