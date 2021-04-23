Theodore “Ted” F. Nelson
November 18, 1940 — April 17, 2021
Theodore “Ted” F. Nelson, of Milton-Freewater, was born November 18, 1940, in Fergus Falls, MN the son of Clarence and Marian (Huskins) Nelson. He passed away at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, on Saturday April 17, 2021, at the age of 80.
As a child, Ted moved with his family to Astoria, Oregon. He attended Star of the Sea Catholic School in Astoria where he graduated from high school. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army from 1958 until 1962. While in the Army he was stationed in Japan for much of his service time.
After his honorable discharge, Ted moved to Portland, Oregon in search of work and to further his education. He attended the Western Business University where he studied computer technology, graduating in 1964. He worked on the first IBM computer in the Portland area as a computer software developer. He worked for several different companies before he began working for himself. He retired from software development in 2000. He moved to Hermiston, Oregon in 2008 where he lived until moving to Milton Freewater in 2013.
Ted enjoyed online puzzles, fishing, traveling and his work with computer software development.
Ted married Mary Erhardt in January of 1964 and two children, Mindy and Myke were born. The couple divorced in 2008. In May of 2013 he married Phyllis Bond.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Nelson; daughter, Mindy Dahl; son, Myke Nelson; four grandchildren: Cristi Ann Kingsland-Nelson, Kendra Anderson, Kyle Nelson and Mycha Nelson; one great-granddaughter, Luna Jenkins; two brothers, Thomas Nelson of Beaverton and Terrance Nelson of Newberg; and several extended family members.
A private family service will be held with burial in the Hermiston Cemetery in Hermiston, Oregon. Family suggest memorial contributions in Ted's memory be made to the Oregon Humane Society.