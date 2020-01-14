Theodore Starr Bludworth
May 31, 1954 — Dec. 21, 2019
Theodore Starr Bludworth, born May 31, 1954, in Williamsport, PA to Hubert and Evelyn Bludworth, passed away December 21, 2019.
He was preceded in death by both his parents, and all his siblings but one. He is survived by his twin brother, Timothy Gabel; nieces, Gina Mazetta, Rachelle Pfieffer; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his guardian, Patricia Gabel.
A celebration of his life will be in the chapel of the College Place Village Church, January 19, 2020, at 11 a.m.