Thelma Louise Yragui
May 22, 1926 — Dec. 7, 2019
Thelma passed away peacefully in her home at 93.
She was born to William and Edith Thietten in Twin Falls, Idaho. Nick and Thelma were married in 1947 in Twin Falls Idaho. For the next 70 years her priority was her loving husband and their 11 children. They valued their family and faith and chose to have all their children attend Catholic School.
Thelma was a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and Assumption Women for 40 years, and a 73-year member of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority. She enjoyed sewing, reading, gardening (especially her roses), painting, cake decorating and spending time with her many grandchildren. She was very caring, visiting shut-ins and taking them Communion.
She is survived by 10 of her 11 children: Cheryl Bruner (Jim Larrabee), Williams, OR; Sue (Jim) Fernald, Lacey, WA; Linda (Don) Forbes, Central Point, OR; Teresa Yragui, Walla Walla, WA; William (Josefina) Yragui, Fremont, CA; David (Mary Jeanne) Yragui, Kenai, AK; Michelle (Nicolo) Moramarco, Walla Walla, WA; Karen Province, Boise, ID; Patricia (David) Konen, Walla Walla, WA; Christine (Wayne) Carpenter, Elk, WA; her brother-in-law and wife, Leon and Rae Yragui, Portland, OR; and many nephews and nieces. She is survived by her 28 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Nicholas, who died January 2018; daughter, Eileen Yragui-Dravich; two great-grandchildren; and her brother, Wayne Thietten.
The Funeral Mass and Rosary will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Assumption Catholic Church, 2098 E. Alder, Walla Walla, with burial at the Mountain View Cemetery (St. John’s Garden Section) 2120 S. 2nd Ave., Walla Walla. Lunch will follow at Assumption Parish Hall.
Memorial contributions can be made to Assumption Women and Catholic Charities of Walla Walla through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, WA. 99362