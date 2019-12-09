Thelma L. Yragui

May 22, 1926 —  Dec. 7, 2019

WALLA WALLA -

Thelma L. Yragui, 93, died Dec. 7, 2019, at her home.

Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.

