Thelma Kate Tryon
February 18, 1922 — January 15, 2022
Thelma Kate Tryon died at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA following a short illness. She was one month and three days from her 100th birthday. She was the 3rd of 5 children to Dexter and Lois Bull born in Douglas, AZ. She was in the Marine Corps Women’s Reserve from 1942 to 1945. She was stationed at Camp Lejeune, N.C. and worked in aviation electronics. While Rosie the Riveter got all the notoriety, Thelma at 5’8”, was inside the plane working as the bucker. It was her job to line up the bucking tool with the hole to be riveted and hold it until the rivet was driven in. She enlisted to see the world but never left the U.S. After she married and raised four children, she worked at IBM in electronics and Hughes Aircraft building circuit boards. She was married to Robert Tyron for 36 years.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; and children: Ryan Reavis, Donnie Keene (Deceased), Sharon Wells, and David Keene (Lori). Stepchildren Jeannine Broome (Dale), and Don Tryon (Marie). She had 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. There was a memorial service at the Village SDA Church, of which she was a member, on January 21, 2022 in College Place.