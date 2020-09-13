Thayne Stone
October 17, 1962 — September 2, 2020
Thayne was born in Walla Walla, to Garold Ray and Alma J. Stone. He joined three boisterous siblings and evened the score for his brother, Garold C. His two sisters, Valinda and Carolyn were also thrilled and enjoyed dragging each of the neighborhood kids through the house to see the new addition.
He attended Walla Walla High School where he played in band, ran track and was Student Body President. After graduating high school in 1981, he went on to attend college at Eastern Washington University where he majored in Accounting. He became Associated Student School President and Director of Student Activities where he successfully returned the Greek system to campus and started his own fraternity, Delta Omega.
After college, Thayne joined his father’s accounting practice, G.R. Stone & Company. He worked at several different valley businesses but spent several years at Walla Walla Gardner’s Association. More recently he opened Winery Fulfillment Services and Winery Logistics Services.
In 1989 Thayne met Leanne Bell while living in Spokane. They went on to marry and in 1998 had their son, the joy of Thayne’s life, Briston Ray Stone. Thayne married Vickie Bundy in 2010, gaining three stepdaughters; Lindsey Vargas, Kylie Sheckler and Avery Kibler, and later, two grandchildren.
When he wasn’t working, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, traveling, and spending time in Maui. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hiking and camping.
One of his greatest joys was coaching baseball. Like the rest of his family, he also was an avid reader. He liked to write and often left handwritten notes for his loved ones. He loved telling jokes to his Dad and they both would laugh until they cried. He is remembered by his friends and family for his loving heart, warm hugs and infectious smile.
A Private Family Interment will be held at the Mountain View Cemetery in Walla Walla.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Mountain Baseball League through Herring Groseclose, Funeral Home, 315 W Alder, Walla Walla, WA.