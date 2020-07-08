Thais K. Baer
March 14, 1941 — July 3, 2020
75 years ago, a beautiful baby girl was born in Adrian, Michigan, to parents Ellsworth and Alice Randall. After much thought, they named the baby Thais Koneta. They looked for names that would be difficult to shorten into nicknames, so they felt Thais was an excellent choice. Koneta is a derivative from the name of an Ohio town called Wapakoneta. And the little girl thrived with her parents and older brother, Malcolm.
When she turned seven, Thais and her family loaded all their earthly possessions and drove from the family farm in Michigan to Escondido, California, where Ellsworth had a job waiting. A few years later, they moved north to Angwin so she and her brother could study at Pacific Union College. One day, Thais was sitting in a desk waiting for class to start when she heard the excited voice of a young man behind her exclaim, “I just got a letter from my mother and she told me my mare had a colt!” Thais immediately turned around and asked if she could please see the new arrival. The young man, Bill Baer, regretfully told her that the mare and colt were in Colorado so it would be pretty hard to go and see them.
Thais, who much preferred yard work and gardening to cooking, sewing or canning (although she was skilled at all those things), took a closer look at Bill, particularly his large, calloused hands, and realized there was, indeed, a farmer of marriageable age still left on earth and he had her full attention.
Bill and Thais married in 1962 and welcomed children Aileen and Emil within the next few years. In December 1969 they found themselves moving into a beautiful old Craftsman-style farmhouse on the Walla Walla College Farm. After settling in, Thais found lifelong friends who shared her love for the outdoors. Her passions were hiking, backpacking and mountain climbing, and she summited, among many others, Mount Hood, Mount Saint Helens and Mount Rainier. When out hiking the trails, Thais’ love for bird watching was at its height, a passion she and Bill shared for the 58 years they were married.
When her children were in elementary school, she took a job working as a mechanic at Jerry’s Bike Shop in College Place and told many stories about helping men put together bicycles for their children or overhauling bicycles and seeing them run like new again. A few years later, Cecil Coffey invited Thais to become part of his publishing company which grew into today’s Coffey Communications, Inc. Thais was a very private lady and preferred to work behind-the-scenes, not only in her more than 35-year career at Coffey Communications (where she was an outstanding copy editor in addition to other responsibilities she fulfilled), but also with support and contributions to her church family.
Thais and Cecil’s wife, Barbra, quickly became best friends. Thais introduced Barbra to mountaineering and, in turn, Barbra shared with Thais her love of in-depth Bible study—passions they shared for the rest of their lives.
Not too many people got to know or enjoy her (due to her reserved nature), but those who did found that she loved books and accumulated a library of nearly 10,000 volumes, most of which she read cover-to-cover! Additionally, Thais loved to write and penned a weekly devotional book, “Four Seasons, Five Senses — 52 Weeks with Nature,” completing the entire book (writing, illustrating, design and layout) herself.
Surviving Thais are her husband, Bill; brother, Malcolm (Phyllis); daughter, Aileen (Glenn); son, Emil (Violy); grandchildren, Patrick, Katie Rose and Katie Ann.
A private graveside service will be held. The family invites any who so choose to visit the Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt website (www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com) and share memories of Thais. In lieu of gifts or flowers, a memorial contribution may be made through Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt to Your Story Hour, Amazing Facts or It Is Written Ministries.