Terry Dean Dobbs
October 26, 1949 — April 11, 2021
On April 11, 2021, Terry Dean Dobbs, passed away at his daughter’s home in Waitsburg surrounded by his children. Terry was born October 26, 1949, in Dayton, WA to Doris (DeFord) and Charley Dobbs. Terry attended Dayton schools with the Class of 1967. He enlisted in the Army in 1967 and served two years in Viet Nam. When he returned to Dayton in 1969, he met the love of his life, Lori Jo Howarth. They were married September 8, 1970. The entire family welcomed Lori and felt blessed to have her in their lives.
On August 1, 1971, Terry and Lori were blessed with the birth of a beautiful baby girl, Amber Renee Dobbs. The young family of three moved to Wrangell, Alaska for a short time, then moved to Junction City, OR in 1974, and returned to Dayton in 1976. Their family was complete when their son, Terry Jake, was born on December 17, 1978.
Terry worked for Green Giant when their family first returned to Dayton. He spent many years working for Columbia County Grain Growers, Wilbur Fletcher, and Konen Rock.
Terry loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Because Lori was a Colville tribal member, Terry and the family enjoyed visiting the reservation. Those hunting trips are fun and happy memories.
Terry especially loved going mushroom hunting and he always seemed to find the best spots and bring home sacks full of morels! Terry was also an avid gardener. He and Lori raised large gardens every year, they canned their harvest, made salsa, and shared lots of vegetables, salsa, and produce with friends and family.
Terry loved animals. While working at Konen Rock, he always had special treats for the big bull elk, Earl, who visited him each day. He had many faithful dogs and cats, including all the stray cats he would feed. Over the years, he incubated and raised many birds including chickens, doves, bob-white quail, and Chinese ring-necked pheasants.
For those that knew Terry—he was a hard worker, dedicated to his family and friends. He was a devoted and beloved son, husband, father, brother, nephew and cousin. He will be missed but forever in our hearts and memories.
Terry is survived by his children, Amber (Todd) Dobbs, and TJ (Lindsay) Dobbs; his mother, Doris (Bill) Durham; and grandchildren, Haley, Heidi, Daltin, McKenzie, Peyton, and Reagan-all of Dayton. He is also survived by two sisters, Charlotte Canright and Gerri (Dwight) Richter; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lori; his father, and brother, Duane.
Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Dayton City Cemetery. A potluck will follow at the American Legion Hall on East Clay Street, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Operations Comfort Warriors through Hubbard Rogg Funeral Home.