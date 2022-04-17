Terry D. Loney Apr 17, 2022 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Terry D. LoneyFeb. 6, 1943 — April 13, 2022COLLEGE PLACE -Terry Dean Loney, 79, died April 13, 2022, at home.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Terry Dean Loney Arrangement Walla Walla Funeral Home Pend Place Read more: Bette Lea (Overman) Wilson 16 min ago Jerry L. Stiller 16 min ago Cynthia Grace Berryman 16 min ago DON'T MISS FAQ: U-B Print Changes 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Service 1 H&L Lawn We do it ALL. Big/Sm Service 2 Valley Septic and Portable Re Service 3 Matties Mowing Service Pricin Service 4 Full service contractor Sean ALL CLASSIFIEDS