Terrol Winsor
August 31, 1944 — June 7, 2022
Terrol Winsor refused to grow up. Those who loved him will remember the ever-present twinkle in his eye, his pranks, his colorful storytelling, his generosity, and his vehement curiosity.
Born and raised in a small town in South Dakota, Terrol refused to live a small life. He was the first in his family to graduate from high school and went on to receive a PhD in Zoology. He had a long and successful career as a radiation ecologist and found deep satisfaction working as a high school substitute teacher post-retirement. Those kids were lucky to have him.
He spent much of his life in Colorado, where he met his best friend and wife, Lindsay. Their life together included as much time as possible outdoors - gardening, backpacking, owl watching, raising goats and a daughter, Jill. They supported each other through all that life brings, including the loss of their firstborn, Emily.
Terrol loved his last 15 years in northeastern Oregon where he built deep friendships through his volunteer work with the Quest Program at Walla Walla Community College, Milton-Freewater Friends of the Library, the Milton-Freewater Historical Society, and as a Master Gardener. We know his coffee klatch will raise a cup in his memory.
Terrol was an exploding star in an expanding universe. We will remember him every time we watch the Pleiades, witness a murmuration, or hike to the top. He died at the age of 77.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Walla Walla Community College Foundation, with a memo that it is for support of the Quest Program Adventures in Learning for Ages 50+. Terrol served on the Quest Steering Committee and dearly loved the many courses he took and the many friends he made through the program. Gifts can be made at https://foundation.wwcc.edu/ or by sending a check to The Walla Walla Community College Foundation, 500 Tausick Way, Walla Walla WA., 99362.