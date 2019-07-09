Terrance Dean Shaw
October 11, 1941 — July 3, 2019
Terrance D. Shaw (Terry) passed away on July 3, 2019, at the Washington Odd Fellows Home in Walla Walla.
Terry was raised in Southern California where he enjoyed playing many sports and being a big brother to his three siblings. After graduating high school, Terry joined the Air Force. He then married Linda Serrano and they were lucky to be stationed in Hawaii where they got to enjoy the island life for a brief period at the beginning of their marriage. After being discharged, Terry and Linda returned to the San Bernardino Valley area where they began their family with the birth of their first daughter, Lisa, followed four years later by the birth of their second daughter, Stephanie.
Terry began working in the Title Insurance industry which ultimately became his life-long career. His profession gave him immense pride and his work took him to Seattle, and then to Shelton, WA where he retired from management in Land Title Company. Terry was a very civic-minded man and served tirelessly through the Skookum Rotary Club. He was immensely proud of the work he did in helping to create Oysterfest (which is now in its 38th year) and working with area high school students via the scholarship committee.
Terry moved to Walla Walla to be closer to his daughter, Stephanie, and especially his two (and only) grandsons Trevor and Will. Terry lived at the Washington Odd Fellows Home for the last 12 years due to having the disease of Multiple Sclerosis—which he had valiantly battled for 40 years. Terry enjoyed his time in Walla Walla and could always be seen heading to the Farmer’s Market every Saturday morning in his electric wheelchair to visit the vendors and generously bring back delicious treats to his friends at the Odd Fellows.
Terry is survived by his children, Lisa Shaw and Stephanie (Kevin) Kytola; two grandsons, Trevor and Will; two brothers, Steve and Monte Shaw; and the wonderful staff at the Odd Fellows that became his family.
Per Terry’s wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers or cards, please consider making a donation in Terry’s honor to the Washington Odd Fellows Home in Walla Walla, or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.