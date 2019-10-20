Teresa Wilkinson
May 25, 1955 — Sept. 15, 2019
Teresa Bischoff Wilkinson, 64, died September 15, 2019, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Washington.
Teresa was born May 25, 1955, to John and Naomi Bischoff in Ritzville, Washington. She spent her childhood on their wheat farm before moving to Walla Walla in 1973 to attend Walla Walla Valley Academy, where she graduated in 1974. She went on to earn an associate’s degree from Walla Walla Community College.
Teresa spent the majority of her career working as a business office manager for various healthcare facilities in Walla Walla, including Blue Mountain Convalescent Center, Blue Mountain Medical Group, and St. Mary Medical Center.
She married David Wilkinson in 1981, and the couple had one daughter, Amy, before divorcing in 1991.
In her free time, Teresa enjoyed tending to her various indoor and outdoor plants—she had the greenest of thumbs!—in addition to vacationing at the beach and spending time with her Shetland Sheepdog, Tessa.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy of Brooklyn, New York. Preceded in death by her brother, Alvin; and parents, John and Naomi.
A small memorial service was held September 21 at the Heubach Chapel at the Walla Walla University Church, where Teresa was a member. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.