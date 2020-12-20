Tawnia Sumerlin-Jones
— December 5, 2020
Tawnia Sumerlin-Jones passed on December 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Davy Jones; her children, Ashley Weisner and Zachary Sumerlin; and her grandchildren, Wade Weisner, Vance Weisner, and Jordan Weisner.
Tawnia wasn’t your average person. She was overwhelmingly spontaneous, generous beyond measure, loyal to a fault, indescribably stubborn, her kindness was limitless. You would never find that woman sitting still. She was either working at the hospital, pursuing her new business, on an adventure, or with her grandbabies. She lived life to the fullest. She left a legacy of hard work, love, and passion for life.
She always had dessert before dinner, never read directions for anything and that included road trips, and believed anything was attainable with a little hard work. She thrived as a nurse- it was her calling. She loved helping people and adored her co-workers. Tawnia had a brilliant mind and was always pursuing education in one form or another. But above all, she loved her family. She often described them as the air she breathed. To know Tawny was to know her love for them, she was one hell of a matriarch.
If you could take any lessons from her life it would be to love deeply and live life to the fullest every day.
Tawnia was a bad a**. A funeral just wouldn’t do her justice or reflect her life. So at a later date, in accordance with her wishes, there will be “a big a** party” in her honor to celebrate a life well lived and a person well loved.