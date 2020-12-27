Susie Meza
August 11, 1958 — December 19, 2020
A beloved Wife, Mom, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and friend passed away unexpectedly; but peacefully, at her home on December 19, 2020. She was born August 11, 1958, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.
On August 25, 1973 she married the love of her life, Elias Meza, with whom she would spend 47 wonderful years. In 1979 they moved to Walla Walla and have lived here ever since. Her smile, her laugh, her hugs, her kisses, her advice, and her blessings will forever be missed, but not forgotten.
She leaves behind her husband, Elias; four children, Elias, Erika, Omar and Nestor Meza; grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and in-laws.
Susie, your love and memories will forever stay in our hearts. May you rest in peace. We love you.
Una amada esposa, madre abuela, hermana, tia y amiga fallecio inesperadamente pero pacificamente en su casa el 19 de Diciembre 2020. Ella nacio el 11 de Agosto 1958 en Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. En Agosto 25 del 1973 se caso con el amor de suvida, Elias Meza con el que paso 47 maravillosos años.
En 1979, se mudaron a Walla Walla donde vivieron desde entonces. Su sonrisa, su risa, sus abrazos, sus besos, sus consejos y sus bendiciones se extrañaran siempre pero nunca se olvidaran.
Ella deja a su esposo Elias, 4 hijos, Elias, Erika, Omar y Nestor Meza, nietos, hermanos, hermanas, sobrinos, sobrinas, nueras cuñados y cuñadas. Susie tu amor y tus memorias se quedaran en nuestros corazones para siempre descansa en paz. Te Amamos.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020, from 10 AM to 5 PM at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. Due to the current Covid restrictions, private family services will be held. Interment will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery, St. John Edition. Family and friend are invited to sign the on-line guest book at www.herringgroseclose.com
Memorial donations in Susie’s name may be made to Providence St. Mary Regional Cancer Center, the American Heart Association or the Diabetes Foundation, through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.