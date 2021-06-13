Susanne G. Estes
Oct. 15, 1926 — June 7, 2021
Susanne G. Estes
passed away June 7, at Wheatland Parkview MC surrounded by her loving family. Susanne was born in Aalesund, Norway, to Hannah Klokkerhaug Drablos and Ole Sevrin Drablos. When she was young, Norway was occupied by Germany. She had many interesting stories to relate about growing up during the Nazi occupation. Her early experiences made she and her six siblings strong of character and appreciative of each other and their freedom.
She married Nils K. Rasmussen in Norway and moved to Ballard area in Seattle, Washington with her husband and five year old daughter, Klara in 1952. Their second daughter, Sonja was born in Ballard. Nils was a Deep Sea Fisherman and passed away in a boating accident in Alaska. Susanne married Robert Sittel and eventually moved to Walla Walla, in 1966, where they later divorced. She then met and married the love of her life Win C. Estes, a local wheat farmer, in 1972. They enjoyed a full and happy life together until his death in 1997.
Susanne belonged to the Sons of Norway, Elks, Walla Walla Country Club, Marrakesh Country Club in Palm Desert, CA, and was a long time member of the Evergreen Garden Club in Walla Walla.
She was an artist with an eye for beauty and design. She enjoyed painting in a style called Rosemaling, which is a Norwegian decorative folk art. She loved gardening, traveling, and entertaining at her home with family and friends.
Susanne was a charming, kind and generous woman. Her loving spirit and positive attitude will be missed by all who knew her.
Susanne was preceded in death by her husband, Win C. Estes; her daughter, Klara Walthew; sons-in-laws, Wayne Walthew and James R. Henderson; her parents; brothers, Jorgen, Christian, Ole and Gunner Drablos; and sisters, Olava Nakken and Helga Lynghjem all in Norway. Susanne is survived by her daughter, Sonja R. Henderson; grandchildren, Michelle Brock (David), and Eric Sevrin Walthew; great-grandchildren, Preston W. Brock (Jessica), and David Sevrin Brock (Megan); great-great-grandchildren, Madison Wynn and Sebastion W. Brock; she also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews in Norway.
Her family appreciated the excellent loving care she received at Wheatland Parkview MC in her final months and before that the caregivers at her home.
A private family gathering at the farm will be planned for later this year. Friends and family are invited to sign the virtual guestbook at www.Herringgroseclose.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Society through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.