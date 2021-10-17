Susan Rae Baumann
October 29, 1948 — September 24, 2021
Susan Rae Baumann (Susie), born October 29, 1948, was the middle child of Don and Betty Fleming. She was born in Walla Walla to a homemaker mother and building contractor father. She lived her entire life in Walla Walla, graduating from Walla Walla High School. She met and married Tom Baumann and made a happy life together here in Walla Walla as Tom had a career as a much beloved Walla Walla Fire Fighter where he retired as a Lieutenant.
Susie passed Friday, September 24, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla. She suffered from a rapid onset illness affecting her lower abdomen. Severe enough she could not recover. Sue may be gone but will be long and lovingly remembered by all who would call her friend or family.
She is preceded in death by her lifelong love, friend and husband, Tom Baumann; and father, Don G. Fleming; brother-in-law, Gene Teal; and niece, Kim Teal. She is survived by her mother, Betty Fleming; sister, Judi Teal; and her brother, Kelly Fleming; many nieces and nephews.
Susie and Tom had no children, however were intimately involved with raising and rearing of their niece Amanda Fleming, while her parents Kelly and Mary Fleming were at work. Aunt Susie could have no more loved Amanda than if she had given birth to her herself. Uncle Tom surely loved her no less. To say they had a special relationship wouldn’t even come close to defining the love they held for each other.
Susie, as she was most often called, was a lot of things to a lot of people and will be remembered as quick witted, fun loving, deeply caring, talented and loyal to a fault. She worked out of the home for several years early in her marriage as a dental assistant but was otherwise an able house keeper and a fantastic cook. She loved boating as a young girl with her family. She made trips with the family all the way down the Columbia River and into the Pacific Ocean more than once. Sue and Judi were able crew handling lines and fenders. She also enjoyed bowling, softball, snowmobiling, camping, mushrooming, walking and Curves. Susie will always be remembered for the special pies she would make during holiday times. Both sue and Tom enjoyed flying with her mom and dad in their private planes.
Sue spent the last several years living next door to her mother at Affinity, where they enjoyed many laughs, played games, watched movies all while loving on each other.
There will be a short graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery in Walla Walla in Susie’s memory on October 28 at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Society through either Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home or directly.