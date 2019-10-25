Susan L. Taylor
June 20, 1944 — Oct. 23, 2019
Susan Louise (McGahey) Taylor, 75, died on October 23, 2019, at the home she designed and loved.
Susan was born June 20, 1944, in Pasco, to William A. McGahey and Beulah M. McGahey.
She attended Richland public schools, graduating from Columbia High in 1962. Susan obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree from Eastern Washington State College in 1966 and a Master’s Degree in Education from Washington State University in 1981. She continued her education with post-graduate courses throughout her career. Susan worked as a Speech Therapist, an Audiologist, a Preschool Deaf Education Teacher, a Learning Specialist and a Language Learning Specialist throughout the State of Washington. The last 17 years of her career Mrs. Taylor taught third grade at Edison Elementary School in Walla Walla. She felt it the ultimate privilege to be charged with her student’s education.
Susan married Michael A. Taylor in 1974. They resided in Seattle, the Tri-Cities, Pullman, and Walla Walla during their married life.
Special interests of hers were reading, studying alternative medicine approaches, providing a place for various study and crafts groups, decorating, and socializing with family and friends. She was a blood donor and enjoyed helping others in whatever ways she could. There was one (and only one) goose hunting expedition with Mike, freezing in the blind (fortunately, no shots were fired). Fishing in their succession of boats went somewhat better but she really only liked the outdoors on the water, not the fishing part. What Susan loved best was being in her home but (reluctantly?) accompanied her husband on many trips around the West, “back East” and to Mexico and Hawaii. She enjoyed those travels after all but couldn’t wait to get back to her home and whichever Australian Shepherd was waiting there over the years.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years; her sister, Janice K. Laybourn of Richland; a nephew and his family, Darren C. Laybourn of Bellevue; and two nieces, Tamara Carswell and Karina Thorne, both of Richland, and their families.
Heartfelt thanks go out to Dr. Jordan Richardson and Dr. Juan Cordero at the Kadlec Medical Center; to Dr. Bruce Barga of Providence St. Mary’s Physician’s Group and to Walla Walla Community Hospice (especially Marlene) for their professional and compassionate care during Susan’s illness.
Memorials may be made to the Blue Mountain Land Trust through Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. At her request, there will be no service.