Susan Kate Bolling
May 22, 1942 — February 25, 2021
Susan Kate Bolling, 78, of Weston, passed away February 25, 2021, in Weston, Oregon.
Private family service will be held March 2, at Munselle Rhodes Funeral Home at 11am,
followed by an open graveside service at Milton Freewater Cemetery. This service will be officiated by Bill Dobos.
“Susie” was born in Walla Walla, to Harry and Mary Phillips on May 22, 1942. She went to McLoughlin High School and graduated i n 1960. She earned an associates degree at Eastern Oregon University. She married James “Bud” Roy Bolling, April 6, 1962, they made their home in Milton-Freewater.
Susie started her banking career shortly after marriage, however, taking a break to raise four boys, enjoying each minute spending quality family time camping, hunting, horseback riding and most outdoor activities. She continued her banking career after their children entered school. Susie truly enjoyed her time working at Baker Boyer Bank, she actually retired several times, only to keep coming back to her banking family. After final retirement, she enjoyed traveling with family and friends.
Susie is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Mary Phillips; brother, William James “Jimmy” Phillips; and husband, James Bolling. Survived by her sons, Steven Roy Bolling (Amanda), Douglas James Bolling, Donald Wayne Bolling (Carrie) and Phillip Jason Bolling (Carrie); nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
