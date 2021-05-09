Susan Cook May 9, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Susan CookApril 9, 2021 — May 7, 2021WALLA WALLA - Milton-Freewater resident Susan Cook, 68, died May 7, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Susan Cook Milton-freewater Arrangement Providence St. Mary Medical Center Main Walla Walla Funeral Home