Sue (Sanborn) Johnson
July 11, 1938 — January 6, 2021
Cora “Sue” (Sanborn) Johnson transitioned to Heaven on January 6, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s and a brief battle with COVID-19. She was residing in Cortez, Colorado at the time.
Sue was born and raised in Paonia, Colorado, and always considered herself a “Western Slope” woman, regardless of where she was living at the time.
Sue met the love of her life, Bob Johnson, in 1958 at a geology class they were both taking in Grand Junction, Colorado. They were married for 54 years, until Bob passed away in 2012. They are probably dancing and arguing over Broncos vs. Seahawks right now in Heaven.
Sue graduated from Park’s Business School in Denver in 1957 and began a long career as an executive secretary shortly after. She retired from the State of Washington after being an administrative assistant at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla for 10 years.
Sue was a seasoned traveler, who explored the world with Bob. They visited too many countries to list, but they particularly loved the time they spent in Australia, Greece, and Alaska.
Sue is survived by her children, Steve and Tracy Johnson, SueLynn and Kevin Cole, and Irian Vega. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kristin Johnson, Bob and Jami Johnson, Raymond Vega; and preceded by Vanessa Vega (Nov. 7, 1997 – Nov. 6, 2019). Sue’s great-grandchildren: Isla, Hazel, and Finn Johnson, and Michael Maurer.
Sue was active in the Retired Public Employees Council of Washington and loved singing in the choir at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Walla Walla. Sue was a dedicated Democrat who was active in the party at the local level. She was an avid gardener, a gifted writer, and loved to bake and knit.
A memorial service has not been scheduled due to the pandemic.