Stuart Reynolds
Sept. 24, 1925 — Aug. 2, 2019
Stuart Clayton ‘Stu’ Reynolds of Walla Walla died August 2, 2019, from injuries suffered from a fall on July 20; at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Washington.
Mr. Reynolds was born September 24, 1925, in Walla Walla, to Jasper Alvin and Ona Mabel (Knight) Reynolds. First attending Green Park Elementary, he graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1944, then Washington State College in 1948 with a BS in Animal Science. He returned from Pullman to join the family business, Poultry Shipping & Feed Co., as a 4th generation producer in the Walla Walla Valley.
In the subsequent 25 years, he tripled egg and fryer production by building two modern facilities west of Walla Walla, receiving numerous industry accolades for improving production techniques and humane processing methods. Subsequent industry consolidation and regulatory changes led to the sale of the operations in 1977.
Reynolds then began working for Carnation Milling Division as a manager of the retail farm and feed store in Eugene, Oregon. Assuming supervision and growth of 14 regional outlets, he was transferred to Honolulu, Hawaii in 1981, becoming general manager of the South Pacific operations including retail stores, egg processing, and an ocean-going grain barge.
He was introduced to the emerging winter sport of downhill skiing at a very young age, becoming a founding member of the Blue Mountain Ski Club with childhood friend Robert Freeman, where they both participated in the development of the Looking Glass Creek ski hill located one-half mile north of Tollgate. They worked with the late Ben Hunt Jr. to build the machinery for a rope tow from a wheat thrasher. This first tow was later moved to the new Spout Springs Winter Sports Area.
A childhood diagnosis of epilepsy prevented him from joining the military; he studied mountain safety and first aid, resulting in becoming a certified member (#1114) of the National Ski Patrol where he participated in the development and instruction of mountain rescue techniques that he shared with ski areas in the Northwest. He was named section chief of the NSP for eastern Washington and Oregon through the 1950s. He continued to ski regularly at Bluewood until 2008.
Mr. Reynolds married Betty Jane (Brown) in 1954 and raised two children, Shelley (Oliver) and Jeffrey Reynolds along with helping raise Richard and Robert McQuary, Betty’s two sons from a previous marriage. They divorced in 1972. He married Shirley E. (Rizzuti) Dunn in 1974 and helped raise three step-children; Dan, Sheryl (Balough) and Darren Dunn.
Upon retirement, they returned to Walla Walla where he resided until his death. Stuart and Shirley spent many fun, long weekends traveling up and down the west coast with the Minnick’s and Garland’s in matching Barth RV’s. Reynolds also worked part-time for Walla Walla Parks and Recreation, assisting with activities supporting the aviary.
Mr. Reynolds lost all his vision suddenly in 2008 from giant cell, or temporal, arteritis. Undeterred by the new challenge of total blindness, he continued to remain active in the following decade, walking the nearby path at Muir Field with friends and family almost every day. He was an avid fan of the WSU Cougars, Seahawks and Mariners. His sense of humor, wit, and ageless collection of adages and aphorisms will be sorely missed.
Mr. Reynolds was an Eagle Scout, and member of DeMolay, Phi Delta Theta at WSC, BPOE, Walla Walla Country Club, and the Brookside Chapter of the Marching & Chowder Society.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ona; father, Jasper; sister, Aline Burnette; stepsons, Robert McQuary and Dan Dunn.
He is survived at home by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Shelley (Gary) Oliver; son, Jeffrey Reynolds (Glenn Bradshaw); step-children, Richard McQuary, Darren Dunn, Sheryl Balough, several nieces and nephews, grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be announced.
“.. and the next day it rained.”