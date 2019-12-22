Steven Wade Passmore
February 13, 1957 — November 13, 2019
Steven Wade Passmore, 62, died November 13, 2019. Steve was born on February 13, 1957, to Virginia (Young) and Norman Passmore in Seattle. Steve grew up in Walla Walla. He attended Berney Elementry, Pioneer Jr High, and Walla Walla High School, graduating in 1975.
Steve married Veronica Gillis on February 13, 2002, at “The Hitching Post” Wedding Chapel in Cordelane, Idaho.
Steve was the owner and operator of Passmore Construction until he retired in 2014.
Steve was a general contractor, but his specialty was carpentry. He built a mahogany toy chest for his grandson and kitchen cabinets for his wife. He loved fishing, playing pool, and had several poker games at the home as his friends remembered. Steve passed away at home so he could be with his wife he loved so much and his dogs, Eddy and Maya.
He will be dearly missed.
Steve is survived by his wife, Veronica Passmore; daughter, Vanessa J. (Jeremy) Rounds, of Walla Walla; son, Maxell T. (Katelyn) Wambold, of Kennewick; mom, Virginia Passmore, of Waitsburg; sisters, Gayle (Burt) Kinman, of Walla Walla, and LaRae Dawes, of Portland; brother, Norman (Ann) Passmore, of Oceanside, OR; grandson, Colton Rounds, of Walla Walla; nephews, Shane and Chris Kinman, Michael and Greg Dawes; Andrew Passmore; niece, Whitney Passmore.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Passmore.
A memorial service will be Saturday, December 28, 2019, at noon, at The Fathers House. Pastor Mike Gonzales will officiate.
Everyone is welcome to lunch after the service at Sunbridge Community Center, 1200 SE 12th Ave., College Place, WA.
Cremation will be at Mountain View-Colonial Dewit.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Aid Center and Blue Mountain Humane Society.