Steven Michael Hendrickson
August 1, 1959 — May 6, 2020
On Wednesday May 6, 2020, Steven M. Hendrickson, loving grandfather to four and father to two girls, passed away at the age of 60.
Steven was born August 1, 1959, in Walla Walla. He is one of six siblings, four sisters and one brother. Where he attended Garrison Middle School and WA-Hi, graduating in 1978. On December 31, 1981, Steven married Kathy and together had two daughters, Candice and Kirsten. They later divorced in 1997 but continued to have a good relationship for their daughters. Steven continued to work at Walla Walla Gardener’s after graduating for 34 years and becoming a respectable Plant Manager until closing in 2012.
Steven made sure his daughters were taken care of. He dedicated his life to be there for his family when needed. His daughters gave him four grandchildren which brought even more joy into his life; Angel, Kirsten Alexandra, Carter, and Jacob. He also loved the Seattle Seahawks; he collected all kinds of Seahawks memorabilia and the best gifts for him were tickets to their game every year. Last year he watched his two favorite teams, Seahawks vs Vikings, in great seats with his oldest grandson, Angel.
Every time we hear “The Cars” come on the radio we will think of our dad, Steve, with his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. We will pay if forward and help those who need a lending hand without expecting anything in return.
He is survived by his two daughters, Candice Davin and Kirsten (Nicholas) Lindsay; four grandchildren, Angel Ramos, Kirsten Alexandra Ramos, Carter Lindsay, and Jacob Davin; his mother, Arlene Dirks; four sisters, Donna (Darrel) Gleason, Sandy Long, Wanda (Bob) Singer and Debbie (Dave) Crawford; one brother, Randy Hendrickson; and several cousins nieces and nephews. Steven is preceded in death by his father, Henry “Wilbert”; stepfather, Arthur “Art” Dirks.
A celebration of life will be schedule at a later date, so all family and friends can embrace the memories we have of our beloved father. Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla to be put towards his account. Friends and family may share memories and sign his online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com