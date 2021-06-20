Steven Michael Allessio
March 21, 1951 — April 29, 2021
Steve lost his long brave battle with cancer and went to be with the Lord, Thursday, April 29, 2021.
He was born in Walla Walla, on March 21, 1951, to John Allessio and Mary Thorne. He had an older sister, Sandra when he was born and later a sister, Mary Ann, and a brother John.
Steve loved Walla Walla and lived here his whole life. He did not want to live anywhere else. He attended St. Pats grade school, DeSales, and in 1969 he graduated from Walla Walla High School. After High School he went to work for Washington Machinery and about 1972 he went to work for Valenscin Electric.
Approximately around the same time he was introduced to Bonnie Brush by a mutual friend and in August 1974, they were married in St. Pats Catholic Church. This August would have made it to 47 years ago they had gotten married.
In July of 1983, Steve went to work for Everett Knudsen at Walla Walla Electric. He had a wonderful career expanding nearly 40 years. He started as an apprentice, got his license as a journey man and later down the road he became an Estimator/Project Coordinator. Steve was forced to retire in December 2018 due to his illness.
Steve always had a love for fast cars especially 1967 Chevelle’s, several which ending up in the back yards.
In his early years of marriage, he began playing slow pitch softball and was the team pitcher. Many evenings, weekends, and out of town tournaments were devoted to slow pitch. Steve was also a devoted fan of the Mariners and him and his wife loved going to games.
He loved to travel, going to nurseries in the spring. He enjoyed spending time with his niece and nephew, Tatym and Jace. His favorite thing in life was fishing for steelhead, salmon, or sturgeon in is jet boat.
Steve is survived by his wife, Bonnie and their 15-year-old poodle, Jaks; his siblings, Sandy (Dick), Brulotte, Mary Ann Allessio and John Allessio. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Steve’s Oncologis, Dr. Fora for a for his wonderful care, oncology nurses Glenna Tucker, RN and all the wonderful gals in the infusion center at Trio’s Medical Group in Kennewick, WA and the University of Washington. A big thanks to all the family and friends who Steve knew and loved him. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Allessio; and a loving nephew, Marcuse Allessio.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Walla Walla Humane Society through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Friends and Family are invited to sign the online guest book at: www.herringgroseclose.com