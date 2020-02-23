Steven J. Jones
Aug. 4, 1960 — Feb. 1, 2020
VANCOUVER, Wash. - College Place resident Steven J. Jones, 59, died Feb. 1, 2020, at the Vancouver Veterans Hospital.
No services will be held.
The Live Cinema Series continues at Gesa Power House Theatre with a screening of The Royal B… Read more
Sirius XM presents comedian Tom Papa at Gesa Power House Theatre on Friday, February 28, 202… Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.