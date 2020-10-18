Steven Allen (Neuharth) Meharry
June 1, 1952 — October 7, 2020
Steven Allen Neuharth was born June 1, 1952, in Walla Walla, to Harold and Colleen Neuharth. After Harolds’ death when Steve was 5, Melvin Meharry married Colleen a year later and adopted and raised her 5 children adding a 6th child a year later on a dairy farm in Umapine, OR. He attended Milton Stateline SDA Elementary School and graduated from Walla Walla Valley Academy. Farmed with his parents in Peoria, Alberta, Canada until his health required him to move back to Walla Walla.
His 42 years of marriage to Sheila Crumpacker resulted in two sons, Jared and Josh. He was employed with Neil’s Sheetmetal, College Place Heating and Air Conditioning, Walla Walla College Plant Service, Walla Walla Public Schools Transportation, and Andy’s Market. He was an active member of College Place Village SDA Church.
Steve died peacefully in his sleep October 7, 2020; he was 68. A loving husband, father, grandfather (of 4), brother, nephew, cousin and friend to all. He will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila of Walla Walla; sons, Jared (Jannetta) of Wenatchee WA, Josh (Kerry) of Tillamook OR; brother, Mike (Myra) of Sun City, AZ; sisters, Jackie (Joe) Moro of Mesa AZ, Trish (Eric) Nielsen of Cave Creek, AZ, and Debbie Drager of Scottsdale, AZ. His was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Pamela Zado.
A Memorial Service in the CP Village Church is being planned in the Spring, providing Co-Vid is behind us.
