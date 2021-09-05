Steve Baker
October 1944 — November 2020
In Memory Of Steve Baker. The “Hemi Man,” has laid down his tools and gone but he’s not forgotten.
Known for precision craftsmanship, he had many talents and varied interests – woodworking, music and stargazing to name a few - but his true passion was classic hemi engines. Many a hotrod is still out cruising thanks to him.
You are invited to recall your favorite activity with Steve, then celebrate those times together by entering into that activity again in memory of him - cruise in your rod, watch the races, listen to jazz or swap stories with friends - he’ll be with you in spirit.
To his many friends, your visits and kindness during his illness meant much to Steve. Thank you all.