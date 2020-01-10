Stephen W. Daniel Jan 10, 2020 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stephen W. Daniel Nov. 16, 1946 — Jan. 5, 2020 MILTON-FREEWATER - Stephen W. Daniel, 73, died Jan. 5, 2020, at his home.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stephen W. Daniel Milton-freewater Arrangement Main Funeral Home Pend Featured Events Auditions: Godspell (Musical) Saturday, January 11th, 2020 @ 1:00 pm The Little Theatre of Walla Walla Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Little Theatre of Walla Walla will hold open auditions on Saturday, January 11 for the m… Read more James Judd (Stand-Up Storyteller) Saturday, January 25th, 2020 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm Gesa Power House Theatre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stand-up storyteller James Judd will perform at Gesa Power House Theatre on Saturday, Januar… Read more Pheasant Challenge Fundraiser Saturday, February 1st, 2020 @ 7:00 am Clyde Shooting Preserve Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email February 1st and 2nd at the Clyde Shooting Preserve. Read more Click here to post or promote your event Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Sign up to this list to receive updates on breaking stories such as emergency road closures, major local news, local weather alerts and the like. Today's headlines from the Union-Bulletin Sign up for this list to receive our top news, sports, opinions and features headlines by email. Emails arrive around 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and early Sunday. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists