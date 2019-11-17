Stephen Ford
June 5, 1960 — Oct. 26, 2019
It is with deepest sorrow an utmost admiration; we announce that Stephen Ford, age 59, our most beloved son, brother, cousin, uncle and friend passed suddenly on Saturday October 26, 2019.
Steve approached life with an undeniable passion. His adventurous spirit led to many adventures and inspired those around him to come along for the ride. Steve was happiest in the water, sailing on his boat The Blue Martini with friends and family. Steve had a quick wit, an easy smile and was a friend to all. Those who knew Steve, even just a little lost a shining light in their lives.
Steve was born in Walla Walla on June 5, 1960, to Dale and Sharon Ford. He graduated from Walla Walla High School where he lettered in football and basketball and was elected senior class president.
He then attended Washington State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, Steve went on to earn his Masters of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington and his Juris Doctor degree from Willamette University. After graduating from law school, Steve became an intellectual property attorney. Steve was a founding partner with Stolowitz Ford Cowger LLP (StoFoCo), a boutique intellectual property firm that merged with Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt in 2015. Steve was consistently honored by Best Lawyers in America for patent law. His exceptional contributions extended beyond the legal field to his former service on the Youth Progress Association Board of Trustees and his work with Big Brothers Big Sisters Columbia Northwest.
Steve will be missed every day by his mother, Sharon; brother, Michael; sisters, Debbie, Heather, Dawn and Jenny; his cousins, Allen, Annette and Adelle; four brothers-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews, and an abundance of friends and loved ones. Preceded in death by his father, Dale Ford; brother, Jeffrey Ford; and sister, Gale Petersen.
Family, friends and others whose lives Steve touched are invited to a rosary on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 6 p.m., at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home and the funeral on Tuesday, November 26, at 12:30 p.m., at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary church, Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home.