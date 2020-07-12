Stephanie Rae Syth
June 8, 1974 — June 27, 2020
Stephanie passed away at her home in Walla Walla, on June 27, 2020, where she lived for the past 28 years.
Born June 8, 1974, in Sandpoint, Idaho Stephanie attended the Sandpoint Jr Academy, Upper Columbia Academy, Walla Walla Community College, Walla Walla University, and The International Bible College. Stephanie was a kind and generous person with a great sense of humor. She was creative, loved to cook, sew, and craft. She spent most of her day caring for her beloved dog Mollie. Stephanie was a great advocate for people in need and over the years volunteered throughout Walla Walla. Stephanie was a true friend to everyone and especially loved children. One of her favorite pastimes was finding a bargain and then sharing her delight in the find. She had a great smile and a boisterous laugh that will be greatly missed.
Stephanie is survived by her father, Ray Syth; her mother, Shannon Moline-Syth; Mama-T; sister, Sarah (Dane); niece, Mahea; nephew, Kainoa; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Stephanie is preceded in death by her grandparents.
In the last few months, Stephanie was adamant about being safe and cared deeply about the health and safety of her family and friends. No services are planned at this time due to the COVID-19 gathering restrictions.
