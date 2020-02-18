Stella Louise Pinza
June 27, 1935 — Feb. 14, 2020
Stella Louise Pinza, a long time resident of Walla Walla died February 14, 2020. Stella was born June 27, 1935, in Walla Walla to Lewis F. and Alexandria Zaro Locati. She graduated from St. Patrick High School in 1954. Stella married the love of her life, Angelo Pinza on May 21, 1955 in Walla Walla. In 1971, she graduated from Mr. Charles College of Beauty. Stella worked as a beautician for various beauty shops in town and later was an instructor at Mr. Charles College of Beauty, retiring in 1999.
Her favorite past-times were family gatherings, doing hand crafts, embroidering and reading. Stella was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann Reavis (Wayne) of Walla Walla; and her son, Carl Pinza (Virginia) of Touchet. Stella is preceded in death by her parents, Alexandria and Lewis F. Locati; husband, Angelo Pinza (1991); sister, Rose Marie Griffin (2019); and her brother, Lawrence Locati (1991).
The recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, followed by the Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. Deacon Jim Barrow will officiate.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice or to the Blue Mountain Humane Society through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362
