Steffen Earl Jacobson
June 11, 1948 — June 1, 2020
Steffen Earl Jacobson was born June 11, 1948, in Walla Walla to Robert and Betty Jacobson, leading the way to 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Growing up on a farm outside of Prescott, Washington and graduating high school in 1966, he went on to WSU on a music scholarship, playing trumpet. Steffen soon moved to the Seattle area where he stayed until 2012 when he relocated to Goodyear, Arizona. Steffen passed away June 1, 2020, in a Waddell, Arizona assisted living home while fighting to gain strength following a devastating illness and subsequent diagnosis of a progressive lung disease.
Steffen enjoyed work in real estate development in the Seattle area and spent most of his life near or on the waters of the Pacific Northwest. Steffen loved to travel and greeted every new adventure with the joy and enthusiasm of a farm kid earning the great opportunity of seeing new places, meeting new people and loving the new food!
Steffen and Annie, his wife of 35 years, were very generous with their travels and frequently included friends and family in their experience ensuring their love of travel was contagious. They were great hosts, never missing an opportunity for a party, big or small, for any occasion and every person joining them went
home with cherished memories of a time well spent with loved ones.
Steffen enjoyed snow skiing, fishing, kayaking and scuba diving in some of the most beautiful places on the globe, while one of his favorite trips was back to the wheat county of his childhood for the annual Prescott High School alumni reunion to catch up with old friends and family.
Steffen and Annie were buying a place in the Pebble Creek retirement community of Goodyear, Arizona when Annie was diagnosed with cancer, passing away in October of 2011. Steffen stuck to the plan and traded in lake-side living, acres of yard work and ample rain for the “dry heat” of Arizona. He absolutely loved his time with the local theatre group, softball, pickle-ball, fine-dining club, water volleyball and of course, lots of golf.
Steffen enjoyed many new friendships in Arizona and these last few months of health struggles reminded him how many people cared deeply for him and were pulling for him to get back to his vibrant, fun-loving Steffen, even if a new-normal may be in store.
In lieu of an in-person memorial, please enjoy your favorite meal (whether it be 6-courses of fancy or from a box by Velveeta - he loved it all!) with people you love, paired with your favorite beverage and maybe an ice cream treat for dessert. Steffen’s family would love you to join us to raise a glass and toast to treasured childhood friends, wonderful later-in-life friends, devoted family, a lifetime of loving 4-legged family and the many great memories accompanying every little bit of it all.
Steffen is survived by daughter, Christine Jacobson of Everett, Washington; three of his four brothers, Danny, Mark, John and preceded in death by Bobby; two sisters, Nancy and Tammy; as well as numerous adoring nieces, nephews, two cousins and all of their families.
If you feel inclined, please donate to your local Ronald McDonald House Charities, Inc. Their work was important to Steffen and Annie and helping with their efforts would be a great way to honor their commitment.